Cortex Price Up 16.7% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $49.23 million and $9.78 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00704343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036920 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

