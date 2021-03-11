Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$420.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.60 million.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

