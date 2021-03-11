Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.57

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 3467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costamare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Costamare by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

