Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $325.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.16.

COUP stock opened at $290.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.74 and a 200-day moving average of $313.79. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at $87,226,298.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,788,368. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $230,243,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

