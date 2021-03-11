Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COVTY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. Covestro has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

