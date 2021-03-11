Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s current price.

COWN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Cowen alerts:

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $42.17 on Thursday. Cowen has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 111.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 294,997 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $13,668,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 170,767 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.