Cowen Upgrades Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

CARR stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

