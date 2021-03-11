CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,400 shares, an increase of 604.2% from the February 11th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,825.4 days.

CVPUF stock remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. CP ALL Public has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Other. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of convenience and frozen foods, and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; information technology, as well as marketing and advertising activities; provision of research and development services; and cash and carry and e-commerce business, as well as operates as a life and accident insurance broker.

