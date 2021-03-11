CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Trading 6.7% Higher

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $14.73. 942,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,563,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a P/E ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Snow sold 91,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $1,764,736.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

