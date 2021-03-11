Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.33.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 312,707 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,641 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $40,590,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL opened at $169.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $170.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

