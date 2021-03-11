Craig Hallum Reaffirms Hold Rating for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

WIFI stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.97 million, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

