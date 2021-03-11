Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

CS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,007. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after acquiring an additional 151,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after buying an additional 550,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

