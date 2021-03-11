Credit Suisse Group Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $35.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,150. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.