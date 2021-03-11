Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Given New $8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price increased by CIBC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

