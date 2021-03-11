Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Primerica by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Primerica by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRI opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $150.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.72.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PRI. Truist raised their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

