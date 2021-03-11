Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

