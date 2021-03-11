Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 3,166 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

NASDAQ Z opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.77.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $2,270,441.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $477,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,196 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,050.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,730 shares of company stock worth $23,298,617. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

