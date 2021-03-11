Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $24.16. 756,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 693,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEQP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 86,943 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 59,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

