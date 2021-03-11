Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of CEQP opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $26.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,943 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 59,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

