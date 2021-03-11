Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

CXDO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 84,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,081. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $113.89 million, a P/E ratio of 105.68, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.35. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 927.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

