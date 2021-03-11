CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,970.43

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,970.43 ($51.87) and last traded at GBX 3,406 ($44.50), with a volume of 1731687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,413 ($44.59).

Separately, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get CRH alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,179.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,035.56. The stock has a market cap of £27.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

About CRH (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.