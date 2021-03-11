CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

CRH stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. CRH has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $47.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CRH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CRH by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 25,463 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 378,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CRH by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

