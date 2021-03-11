Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.68. 101,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 123,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $521.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

