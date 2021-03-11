Critical Comparison: QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) & Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Toray Industries and QEP Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 1 2 0 0 1.67 QEP Resources 2 6 2 0 2.00

QEP Resources has a consensus price target of $1.68, indicating a potential downside of 59.93%. Given QEP Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toray Industries and QEP Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $20.33 billion 0.52 $512.18 million $0.64 20.73 QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.84 -$97.30 million N/A N/A

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than QEP Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of QEP Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of QEP Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toray Industries and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A QEP Resources 2.77% 1.39% 0.71%

Risk and Volatility

Toray Industries has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QEP Resources has a beta of 5.24, indicating that its share price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QEP Resources beats Toray Industries on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company sells oil, condensate, gas, and natural gas liquids to refiners, marketers, midstream service providers, wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, and utility and other companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

