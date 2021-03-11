Critical Contrast: RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) & BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RISE Education Cayman and BioHiTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.46%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Risk and Volatility

RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and BioHiTech Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $219.69 million 1.53 $21.27 million $0.53 11.23 BioHiTech Global $4.22 million 8.42 -$7.62 million N/A N/A

RISE Education Cayman has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman -7.83% -8.87% -1.73% BioHiTech Global -247.02% -1,749.63% -17.37%

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats BioHiTech Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a network of 472 learning centers comprising 89 self-owned centers and 383 franchised learning centers. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. The company also markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and High Efficiency Biological Treatment Resource Recovery Technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. In addition, it offers BioHiTech Cloud and Cirrus mobile applications for digester customers. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food service, and hospitality industries, as well as food distributors, governments, conference centers, municipalities and academic institutions, stadiums. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

