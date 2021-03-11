Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.33 (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Crown Castle International has increased its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Crown Castle International has a dividend payout ratio of 226.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Shares of CCI opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.73.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,600 shares of company stock worth $1,063,860 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

