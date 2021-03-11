CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.03

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.03 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 95834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRT.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.11.

The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 216.94%.

In other CT Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Dean Charles Mccann purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$309,600.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

