CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CUBXF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 16,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,897. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

