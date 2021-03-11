Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $17.31. Cue Biopharma shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 4,859 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUE shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The stock has a market cap of $430.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

