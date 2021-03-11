Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.63. 24,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,566. The stock has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

