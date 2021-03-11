Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 13,700 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in FirstService were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.85. 1,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $158.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

