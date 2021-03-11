Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 2,825 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.