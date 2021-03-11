Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Raised to $24.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $23.50 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CURLF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Curaleaf stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,152. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

