Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 1,214,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,011,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.29.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

