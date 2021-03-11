CVS Health Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

NYSE CVS opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

