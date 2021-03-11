CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03)-$0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $106-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.72 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average is $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.40.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

