D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,941,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,849,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $464.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.19. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

