D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $693,000 Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $6,933,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 2,456.9% during the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,111,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 1,067,656 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629.

Shares of VRNA opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

