D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $810,000 Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 126,887 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 87,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55,143 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68.

