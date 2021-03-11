D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ASML were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $539.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.84 and a 200 day moving average of $453.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

