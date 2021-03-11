D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 8,861 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,305 shares of company stock worth $2,916,872 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

