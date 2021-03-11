D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,720. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

