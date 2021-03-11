D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.00

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $83.88, with a volume of 39559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 219,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after buying an additional 265,753 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

