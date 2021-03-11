DA Davidson Comments on Okta, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Okta in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.45.

Shares of OKTA opened at $219.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.