DA Davidson Weighs in on Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,377,543 shares of company stock worth $58,699,946. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

