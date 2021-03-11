Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a PE ratio of -8.51.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.