Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DADA traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. 40,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,320. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of -8.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

