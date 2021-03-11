Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 48,481 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,481 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $135.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.03. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

