Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 9,400 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 211.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $512.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $541.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

