Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $155.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

